Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 4,359 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,302 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $640.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $427.93 and a 52 week high of $642.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $600.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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