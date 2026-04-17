Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 7,585 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Welltower were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. National Pension Service raised its stake in Welltower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $301,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 161,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 13.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 63,763 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 97,366 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $214.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.55 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $205.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower's quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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