Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 22,353 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,179 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TechnipFMC alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. State Street Corp raised its position in TechnipFMC by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $508,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $205,468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,569 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $525,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,802,525 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,848,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.71.

View Our Latest Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE FTI opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 10.62%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 6,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $440,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,366.84. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TechnipFMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TechnipFMC wasn't on the list.

While TechnipFMC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here