Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120,702 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Walt Disney worth $241,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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