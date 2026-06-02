Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,805 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,375 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.5% of Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $341,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $41,393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $134,130,000 after acquiring an additional 62,790 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 98,935 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $47,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $616.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $493.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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