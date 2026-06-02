Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,256 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,620 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $321,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $223.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced strong late-stage prostate cancer data for ERLEADA (apalutamide), showing it significantly reduced the risk of metastasis or death and improved key surgical outcomes. The results, presented at ASCO and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, could strengthen the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced strong late-stage prostate cancer data for ERLEADA (apalutamide), showing it significantly reduced the risk of metastasis or death and improved key surgical outcomes. The results, presented at ASCO and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, could strengthen the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported pivotal data for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) in advanced head and neck cancer, with durable responses and a meaningful complete-response rate. The company has already submitted for FDA approval in this indication, which could expand its oncology pipeline. Article Title

J&J also reported pivotal data for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) in advanced head and neck cancer, with durable responses and a meaningful complete-response rate. The company has already submitted for FDA approval in this indication, which could expand its oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of the best dividend-paying stocks to buy right now, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income name for investors seeking stability and yield. Article Title

Separate coverage highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of the best dividend-paying stocks to buy right now, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income name for investors seeking stability and yield. Neutral Sentiment: Another article asked whether J&J is too expensive after its 48% one-year surge, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a direct change in fundamentals. The piece suggests some investors may be pausing after the stock’s strong rally. Article Title

Another article asked whether J&J is too expensive after its 48% one-year surge, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a direct change in fundamentals. The piece suggests some investors may be pausing after the stock’s strong rally. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted the stock has slipped in the short term, implying some near-term profit-taking as investors digest the large year-to-date move and weigh whether upside is already reflected in the price. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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