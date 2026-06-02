Natixis Advisors LLC Has $218.74 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 562,365 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $218,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.2%

PG opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $326.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $144.32 and its 200 day moving average is $147.85. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $169.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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