Natixis Advisors LLC Has $236.77 Million Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Chubb worth $236,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 81.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE CB opened at $310.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $345.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.31 and a 200-day moving average of $317.44. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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