Natixis Advisors LLC Has $374.83 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726,366 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 138,924 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.5% of Natixis Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Boeing worth $374,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of BA stock opened at $224.45 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.80.

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Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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