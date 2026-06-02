Natixis Advisors LLC Has $816.42 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Natixis Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $816,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. President Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

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Tesla Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $415.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s May registrations surged in several European markets, including a 655% jump in France and more than a doubling of sales in Spain, signaling a potential recovery in demand and supporting hopes for a Q2 delivery beat. Reuters article

Tesla’s May registrations surged in several European markets, including a 655% jump in France and more than a doubling of sales in Spain, signaling a potential recovery in demand and supporting hopes for a Q2 delivery beat. Positive Sentiment: Andrew Left’s securities fraud conviction removed a high-profile Tesla critic from the short-selling debate, which some investors view as a modest sentiment boost for TSLA. TipRanks article

Andrew Left’s securities fraud conviction removed a high-profile Tesla critic from the short-selling debate, which some investors view as a modest sentiment boost for TSLA. Positive Sentiment: Tesla backed away from terminating its graphite supply agreement with Syrah Resources, reducing a supply-chain overhang even though the issue appears to be still under qualification. Reuters article

Tesla backed away from terminating its graphite supply agreement with Syrah Resources, reducing a supply-chain overhang even though the issue appears to be still under qualification. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are increasingly focused on whether a future SpaceX IPO could create a benchmark for the “Musk premium” embedded in Tesla’s valuation, but the implications remain highly speculative. Benzinga article

Investors are increasingly focused on whether a future SpaceX IPO could create a benchmark for the “Musk premium” embedded in Tesla’s valuation, but the implications remain highly speculative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue debating a possible SpaceX-Tesla merger, but the deal is still theoretical and may be more headline-driven than fundamentally actionable for TSLA today. Motley Fool article

Analysts and market commentary continue debating a possible SpaceX-Tesla merger, but the deal is still theoretical and may be more headline-driven than fundamentally actionable for TSLA today. Negative Sentiment: Tesla stock faced renewed pressure as OpenAI and Nvidia moved deeper into humanoid robotics, raising concerns that Tesla’s Optimus project could face stronger competition. TipRanks article

Tesla stock faced renewed pressure as OpenAI and Nvidia moved deeper into humanoid robotics, raising concerns that Tesla’s Optimus project could face stronger competition. Negative Sentiment: BYD and NIO posted strong May sales and delivery figures, highlighting intensifying EV competition in China and abroad that could weigh on Tesla’s growth narrative. Benzinga article

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

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