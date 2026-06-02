Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,446 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Autodesk worth $157,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,649 shares of the software company's stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company's stock worth $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $4,765,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $33,789,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 80.8% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 12,839 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Arete Research dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Autodesk

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Autodesk Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of ADSK opened at $248.16 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.10 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $238.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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