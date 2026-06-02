Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,451 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.1% of Natixis Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $782,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,079.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $959.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,010.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,149.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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