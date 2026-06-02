Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $160.20 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 863,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $160,197,000. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average is $171.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $235.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRSH shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.56.

View Our Latest Report on MRSH

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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