Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,106 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 95,178 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $180,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.94. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,530 shares of company stock worth $9,709,404. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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