Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 125,615 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 125,615 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $235,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $505,942,000 after buying an additional 1,246,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $218,264,000 after buying an additional 1,192,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 6.6%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,035.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 2.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.40 and a twelve month high of $1,046.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $569.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $621.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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