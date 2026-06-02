Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 195,068 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146,087 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 195,068 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Arch Capital Group worth $205,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 336,559 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,190.83. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $2,112,078.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 871,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock worth $2,766,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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