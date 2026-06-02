Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 400,481 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,918,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 400,481 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of CocaCola worth $273,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,865,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,592,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,198 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,916,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,443,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,505 shares of company stock worth $20,187,007. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

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More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Price Performance

KO opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $338.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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