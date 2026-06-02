Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 89,853 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,291 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,853 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of AMETEK worth $138,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61,672 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AME opened at $223.16 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $226.39 and its 200 day moving average is $218.41. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.43 and a fifty-two week high of $243.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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