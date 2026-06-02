Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208,640 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 298,125 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $210,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pincus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 6,631 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,527,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,405,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here