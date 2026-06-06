Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,499 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 11,343 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $17,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $145.80 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $154.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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