Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 13,320 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,232 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MSCI worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in MSCI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company's stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BNP Paribas increased its position in MSCI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 8,803 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company's stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in MSCI by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company's stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts: Sign Up

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $616.28 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $578.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.85. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $501.08 and a fifty-two week high of $644.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI's payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,640. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $697.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MSCI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MSCI wasn't on the list.

While MSCI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here