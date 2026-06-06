Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 14,017 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,234 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 14,017 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Ventas were worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Ventas by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus set a $88.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of VTR opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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