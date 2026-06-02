Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 14,205 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 14,205 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $217,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 91.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 81.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,198,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $462,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,801 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $152.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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