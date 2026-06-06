Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 15,425 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,948 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,425 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Guidewire Software worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,537,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $136.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 11.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Guidewire Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: GWRE beat fiscal Q3 expectations with EPS of $0.82 versus $0.79 expected and revenue of $372.54 million versus $355.92 million expected, with revenue up 26.9% year over year. Article Title

GWRE beat fiscal Q3 expectations with EPS of $0.82 versus $0.79 expected and revenue of $372.54 million versus $355.92 million expected, with revenue up 26.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised outlook for both the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2026, and said recurring demand remains strong as insurers continue modernizing core systems. Article Title

Management raised outlook for both the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2026, and said recurring demand remains strong as insurers continue modernizing core systems. Positive Sentiment: ARR grew 19%, reinforcing the company’s subscription and cloud momentum, which is typically viewed favorably by investors. Article Title

ARR grew 19%, reinforcing the company’s subscription and cloud momentum, which is typically viewed favorably by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several major brokerages cut price targets, including Goldman Sachs, Stifel, RBC, Wells Fargo, and Citi JMP, but most reiterated bullish ratings and still implied meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Several major brokerages cut price targets, including Goldman Sachs, Stifel, RBC, Wells Fargo, and Citi JMP, but most reiterated bullish ratings and still implied meaningful upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock has been declining as the market appears to be reacting to the lowered valuation targets and broader software-sector pressure rather than the company’s operating results. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $776,204.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,246,815.16. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,757 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $755,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 67,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,792,325.12. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,679 shares of company stock worth $5,214,878. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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