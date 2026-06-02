Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 168,443 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097,721 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 168,443 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.6% of Natixis Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $408,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $247.45 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $711.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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