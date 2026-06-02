Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 36,977 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,335 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 36,977 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Eaton worth $245,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total value of $7,514,123.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. The trade was a 26.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total value of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,209.88. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 target price for the company. Evercore set a $453.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $400.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.07. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $311.90 and a 52-week high of $435.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.Eaton's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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