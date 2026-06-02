Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 5,750 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,401 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Palantir Technologies worth $228,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $160.65 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $155.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 922,524 shares of company stock valued at $125,501,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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