Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 7,188 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Insulet worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

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Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $153.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average of $238.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The company had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Insulet from $286.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Insulet from $435.00 to $249.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Evercore decreased their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.04.

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Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

See Also

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