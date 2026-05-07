Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,074 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in ExxonMobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 46.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $989,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $148.77 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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