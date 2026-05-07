Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,032 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after buying an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,462,103 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $692,879,000 after buying an additional 1,242,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $594,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486,795 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $119,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $2,645,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,088,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,298,652.15. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $1,706,006.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 397,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,635,236.60. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.31.

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Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Stock Up 7.5%

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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