Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Triple Flag Precious Metals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Triple Flag Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 performance and financial beat: Triple Flag reported record GEOs and record cash flow per share, delivered $0.45 EPS (beating the $0.43 consensus) and reported $147.0M revenue in Q1; management highlighted strong margins and cash generation — a primary driver supporting the stock’s rise. Record Q1 2026 Results

Record Q1 performance and financial beat: Triple Flag reported record GEOs and record cash flow per share, delivered $0.45 EPS (beating the $0.43 consensus) and reported $147.0M revenue in Q1; management highlighted strong margins and cash generation — a primary driver supporting the stock’s rise. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: The board approved a US$0.0575 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~0.7%), payable June 15 — signals cash return to shareholders and supports sentiment even if yield is modest. Dividend Announcement

Dividend declared: The board approved a US$0.0575 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~0.7%), payable June 15 — signals cash return to shareholders and supports sentiment even if yield is modest. Positive Sentiment: Board continuity: All nine director nominees were elected at the May 6 annual meeting, reducing governance uncertainty for investors. Director Election

Board continuity: All nine director nominees were elected at the May 6 annual meeting, reducing governance uncertainty for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed disclosures and investor materials available: MarketBeat/press release links include the earnings press release, slide deck and conference call — useful for digging into guidance, GEOs detail and cash-flow drivers but not new headline news. Earnings Materials

Detailed disclosures and investor materials available: MarketBeat/press release links include the earnings press release, slide deck and conference call — useful for digging into guidance, GEOs detail and cash-flow drivers but not new headline news. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and coverage published: Transcripts and analyst write-ups (including The Motley Fool and Chron) are available for investors wanting management color; these typically affect short-term sentiment only if new guidance or surprises appear. Earnings Transcript

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.20. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 68.68% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

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