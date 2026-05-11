Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Free Report) by 131.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,307,036 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,875,228 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.43% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $23,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTS. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $13.70 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $18.20 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 3.62. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.22 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 330.67%.Navitas Semiconductor's quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Ranbir Singh sold 389,096 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $3,704,193.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Allexandre sold 9,236 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $82,477.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 813,323 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,974.39. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 509,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,814. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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