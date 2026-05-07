Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 1,015.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,387 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,959 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Nebius Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $195.09 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.62 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $195.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 42,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,136.20. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,622 shares of company stock worth $15,672,341.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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