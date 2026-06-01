Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS is Rovida Investment Management Ltd's Largest Position

Rovida Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828,647 shares of the company's stock after selling 365,000 shares during the period. Nebius Group comprises 20.8% of Rovida Investment Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rovida Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.73% of Nebius Group worth $153,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NBIS stock opened at $231.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $233.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 666,935 shares of company stock valued at $123,541,848 over the last three months.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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