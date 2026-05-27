NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,086 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in NetApp were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NetApp by 94.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,292 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $215,987,000 after acquiring an additional 886,485 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 71.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,218 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $219,058,000 after purchasing an additional 771,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,915,553 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $582,296,000 after purchasing an additional 718,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,513 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $164,568,000 after purchasing an additional 700,467 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 216.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,525 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $109,875,000 after purchasing an additional 634,085 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NetApp Stock Down 0.3%

NTAP stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.69 and a fifty-two week high of $142.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,800. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $117,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,112.86. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,275 shares of company stock worth $347,650. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup cut shares of NetApp from a "neutral" rating to a "mixed" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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