NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Stock Holdings Raised by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 117.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,670 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in NetApp were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 224 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company's stock.

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NetApp Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $93.69 and a one year high of $142.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp's payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of NetApp from a "neutral" rating to a "mixed" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $117,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,164,112.86. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,800. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,275 shares of company stock valued at $347,650 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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