NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,472 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,497 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.23% of NETSTREIT worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NETSTREIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTST

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $149,953.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,472.40. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.2%. This is an increase from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 676.92%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NETSTREIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NETSTREIT wasn't on the list.

While NETSTREIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here