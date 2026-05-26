New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 1,573 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 119.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,619.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,241.39 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,082.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,410.65. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $870.01 and a one year high of $1,998.01. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report).

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