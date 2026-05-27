New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,319 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. UBS Group set a $264.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $140.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, President Capital increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $252.20.

Read Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at $75,440,200. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,990 shares of company stock worth $6,013,920. 16.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of COIN stock opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 3.38. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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