New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 29,432 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 29,432 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE OHI opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $49.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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