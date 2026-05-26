New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,079 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,321 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,830,406 shares of the company's stock worth $180,551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,715,006 shares of the company's stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,699,674 shares of the company's stock worth $167,656,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,696,550 shares of the company's stock worth $172,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,627,329 shares of the company's stock worth $160,521,000 after purchasing an additional 126,991 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $164.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares in the company, valued at $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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