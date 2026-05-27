New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 701.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,944 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 30,582 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Flowserve by 24.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $92.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowserve news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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