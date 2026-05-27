New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $4,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company's stock worth $1,726,070,000 after acquiring an additional 232,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,110,632 shares of the company's stock worth $320,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,078 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company's stock worth $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,157 shares of the company's stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period.

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Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $326.89 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $319.54 and its 200-day moving average is $300.71. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $351.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $357.47.

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Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Further Reading

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