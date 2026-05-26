New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI - Free Report) by 1,001.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $456.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $325.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.44 and a 1-year high of $488.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Group 1 Automotive's payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc NYSE: GPI is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Further Reading

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