New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.79. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $130.90 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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