New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Hayward as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hayward by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,672 shares of the company's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hayward by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,598 shares of the company's stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

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Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $17.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $255.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Hayward's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hayward from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hayward

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $218,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,605,577. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning purchased 2,242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,607.92. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 103,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,960.12. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,689. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

See Also

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