New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 119,718 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 1,388.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,343 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 119,718 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Teradata worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Teradata by 76.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 142,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,864 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the technology company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Teradata by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Teradata by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,177,162.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,058,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 207,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,216.68. The trade was a 14.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Teradata Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price objective on Teradata in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDC

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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