New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,837 MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,837 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MasTec by 14.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,593 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 28.2% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in shares of MasTec by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $1,870,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MasTec Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $382.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.60 and a 12 month high of $441.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.64. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $459.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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