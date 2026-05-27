New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,932 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,146 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company's stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Further Reading

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