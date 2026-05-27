New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 13,581 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 13,581 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in ITT were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Amundi raised its position in ITT by 22,565.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,253 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ITT by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,238 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $54,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in ITT by 80.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,871 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $1,880,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,028,284.26. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 70,773 shares of company stock worth $13,624,470 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $200.91 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.49 and a 200-day moving average of $191.76.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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